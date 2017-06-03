Merchant seaman taking on challenge for military charity

A merchant seaman from Morpeth is training to compete in the 100k Yorkshire walk, which will take place later this month.

Adam Potts was convinced to sign up for the 24-hour challenge by his climbing and hill-walking partners.

He will be among the walk participants raising important funds for Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

The 27-year-old said: “They signed up just last year and asked me if I’d consider joining them.

“In the end it was an easy decision. I love any kind of new challenge, plus it’s a fantastic cause.

“I worked deep sea across the world for a few years. Fortunately, I’m now a bit closer to shore – working throughout Europe, the Middle East and occasionally the Maldives.

“However, training has at times been troublesome. I’ve been largely restricted to walking around the deck of the boat and snatching small walks or runs as often as possible in port.

“I’ll admit I’m feeling pretty apprehensive, but massively excited at the same time.

“Fund-raising is going well, everyone has been really generous and willing to give.

“I’m just raring to go now and get myself some bragging points.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund raising/Adampotts2017