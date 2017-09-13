More floral success for Morpeth and Pont

Morpeth is once again among the best in the North East when it comes to flower power.

It has achieved another Northumbria in Bloom gold award and best-town crown. The results were announced at a ceremony in Gateshead yesterday.

Ponteland also received a gold accolade in the small town category. Its team will find out how they have done in the Britain in Bloom competition next month.

In addition, an outstanding contribution award was given to Kenneth Thompson for his commitment to the Morpeth in Bloom entry.

The judges said of Morpeth: ‘Its colour-themed displays gave a bright and pleasing blaze of colour throughout the town.

‘The Chamber of Trade continues to encourage businesses in the area to support the Morpeth in Bloom entry.’

Morpeth Town Council, working in partnership with Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Chamber of Trade and Heighley Gate Nursery and Garden Centre, has now achieved a dozen gold awards in a row.

The places viewed by the judges included the Millennium Green, Rotary Garden, Benmar House, Carlisle Park, the Market Place and Sanderson Arcade.