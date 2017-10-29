More school pupils join the Mini Police

Northumbria’s Mini Police has gone from strength to strength as the newest recruits have all now enrolled on to the scheme.

Last month, the force announced it was extending the popular scheme, which is aimed at Year 5 school children, after its successful launch in April.

And now all of the new recruits have taken up their positions and are working with officers and volunteer police cadets on learning about a range of topics to help keep them and their friends safe.

The schools involved include Chantry Middle School and Technology College in Morpeth.

Superintendent Sarah Pitt, who has been instrumental in setting up the scheme, said: “I’m really proud we’ve been able to extend the Mini Police initiative.

“It has proved to be really popular and it’s been encouraging to see how many schools want to get involved.

“I hope our newest recruits enjoy their new role.

“We’re very impressed by the young people on our volunteer police cadet scheme.

“We wanted to give them the opportunity to develop their leadership skills even further and they play an instrumental part in delivering the Mini Police.”

There are now 164 school pupils enrolled on the Mini Police scheme.