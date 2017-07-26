Morpeth area parks flying the Green Flag for standards nationwide

Two parks in the Morpeth area have been named among the best in Britain by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Carlisle Park and Bolam Lake Country Park have been awarded Green Flag Awards, which recognise and reward the parks with the highest standards, maintenance and facilities.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, is delighted with the awards.

He said: “They highlight and recognise that residents and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

“We are extremely grateful for the support and commitment of local people, parks users, friends groups, town and parish councils, volunteers and our own staff, who help to keep parks vibrant and extremely well-used.”

The charity hailed multi-award winning Carlisle Park, pictured, for the wide range of facilities, such as the bowling greens, formal gardens and aviary, as well as all of the activities available for children, like the paddling pool and skate park.

Meanwhile, Bolam Lake, nine miles West of Morpeth, was praised for the abundant wildlife and nature along the numerous walks in its massive 100 acres of woodland and grassland.

The park is supported by an active Friends of Bolam Lake group who were thrilled to hear yet again the park had achieved this award.

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said the charity is “delighted to celebrate another record-breaking year”.