Morpeth BID update at Town Hall events for traders

An update on the Morpeth Business Improvement District (BID) proposals will be provided at two events for traders on Tuesday.

A BID is a democratically elected organisation within a defined geographical area where a levy is collected based on the rateable value of businesses to be spent on some improvements and activities that will benefit the whole area.

The BID Manager from Penrith has been invited to give a talk about his experience in developing the initiative in the Cumbrian town at the sessions, which will take place in the Town Hall from 3pm and 6pm.

A ballot of all businesses within the proposed BID boundary is scheduled to take place in January or February 2018.

Businesses need to book their place at one of the sessions on Tuesday online via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/morpeth-bid-consultation-workshop-tickets-35671623787