Morpeth group gives its backing to real Living Wage

Members of the Morpeth Justice and Peace Group, which was established last year, will be highlighting a national issue next week.

It is made up of people from local Christian congregations and following a poverty lunch at Morpeth Methodist Church earlier this year, they have researched and discussed matters of inequality and what more can be done to help those in need.

These include refugees, ethical shopping, the environment and credit unions.

Living Wage Week starts on Sunday and various activities are being organised by the Living Wage Foundation.

The foundation says its real Living Wage is independently-calculated based on what people need to get by – this amount is about £1 an hour more than the Government’s National Living Wage – and it is voluntarily paid by more than 3,500 UK businesses.

The Morpeth Justice and Peace Group supports the real Living Wage and members will be speaking to local businesses, public-sector organisations and politicians during the week.

Chairman Tony Woods said: “Since the poverty lunch, we’ve looked at what we could do to help those at the bottom of the ladder.

“We have collected coats and fleeces for a service that supports refugees in Newcastle and we are also backing the Fair Funerals campaign that is run by Quaker Social Action.

“The real Living Wage already helps many people to avoid having to constantly worry about how they will pay all their bills and hopefully more private and public employers in the area will agree to pay this wage.

“This project is not aligned to any political party.

“The Methodist Church, the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle are already committed to paying the real Living Wage to employees.”

The group is holding an open meeting and shared lunch on December 8, from 11am, at St Aidan’s Church in Stobhill. All are welcome to join members for prayer, singing and discussion.

For more information about the group, call Mr Woods on 01670 519617.