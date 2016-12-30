Morpeth Hunt meet date and venue change

The 2017 event where residents can see the Morpeth Hunt riders, horses and hounds will take place on Monday, January 2, as New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.

They will assemble in the grounds at Morpeth Rugby Club from around 10.30am before heading off into the surrounding countryside at 11am.

It follows a well-supported meet on Boxing Day that started from outside The Dyke Neuk Inn, Meldon.

About 40 to 50 horses and riders are anticipated at the meet on Monday, which is being sponsored by Ray Green.

There will be a collection on the day for the Morpeth Hunt staff.

Joint Master of the Hunt, Evan Jobling-Purser, said: “It’s always a pleasure to come to Morpeth town centre as we’re always really well supported.

“Hopefully, there will be a good turnout at the rugby club on Monday.

“About 80 horses and riders took part in the meet on Boxing Day. Everyone involved was delighted that the conditions were perfect because it was called off last year due to heavy rain.

“We’re very grateful to the farmers and landowners in the area. Without them giving us access to their lovely land, we wouldn’t have anywhere to go.”