Morpeth Masterplan work under way

The reconstituted Morpeth Forum has met to lay out the groundwork for the Morpeth Masterplan.

This document will draw on policies and commitments in the made Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan (MNP) and will itself have planning weight.

It will elaborate the vision for the delivery of improvements to the town, including the use of current Northumberland County Council owned sites and other key strategic sites.

The Morpeth Forum is a partnership working group between the county council and Morpeth Town Council that was established to engage stakeholders in the development of the town.

Mayor of Morpeth and member of the forum, Coun Nic Best, said: “The Morpeth Forum will act as a steering group for the delivery of the Morpeth Masterplan.

“It is our aim to consult with key organisations and stakeholders and we are preparing for public consultation events in the autumn to shape the content of the masterplan.”

Issues such as the best location for schools, leisure provision, economic development, arts and culture and heritage will be covered in a way that is consistent with the MNP.

Town councillor Joan Tebbutt, chairman of the former MNP steering group and member of the forum, said: “The Morpeth Masterplan is the logical continuation of the MNP and will provide more detail and focus on delivery of the plan’s objectives.”

County councillor for Morpeth North, David Bawn, added: “We have a committed and engaged administration at County Hall and I’m confident that working closely with forum members and other interested parties, we can draw up an exciting vision for our future and the development of our town.”