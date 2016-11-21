Morpeth quilter Sue has craft business sewn up

A new quilting shop on the outskirts of Morpeth has quickly become a magnet for keen craftspeople from all over Northumberland and beyond.

Since it opened in August, beginners and proficient quilters of all ages, men as well as women, have been flocking to the Quilt Shop at Fairmoor for workshops, one-to-one tuition, advice, fabrics and sewing supplies, in addition to good company, cake and chat.

The Quilt Shop was founded by talented needle worker Sue Ross, from Longframlington.

Sue, who has enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crafts and quilting all her life, said: “There are so many talented quilters in the area that I thought it would be great to create a comfortable, attractive meeting place, as well as a good quilting supplies shop, where the local quilting and craft community could meet up.

“We have male and female quilters — one gentleman in his 80s joined our classes, and teenagers join in too. Sometimes a group of husbands enjoy a chat on our big sofas while their wives are quilting. If you’re thinking of starting quilting, this is a great place to start as we have so many friendly experts on board to help you.”

The Quilt Shop runs day workshops and drop in sessions, catering for beginners to experienced quilters.

Sue says she has found quilting a therapeutic and relaxing hobby.

“It’s sociable because we tend to quilt in groups, and it’s relaxing and rewarding at the same time,” she said.

“It’s also creative and the sense of accomplishment when you finish a piece of work is fantastic.”