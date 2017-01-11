Morpeth’s FA Vase game now at Craik Park

Morpeth Town’s re-arranged FA Vase fourth round game against South Shields tonight will now take place at Craik Park.

On Saturday, the Highway Men were leading 4-2 when there was a floodlight failure at Mariners Park with just eight minutes of normal time remaining.

Due to the timescale given to get the floodlights at Mariners Park in full working order, South Shields has been unable to correct the fault that caused Saturday’s original tie to be abandoned.

The FA has instructed the clubs that the game should be switched to Morpeth’s home ground tonight, with a 7.30pm kick-off.