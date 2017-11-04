MP and school pupils’ joint palm-oil message

A Northumberland MP met children and teachers from Cambo First School to discuss an important environmental issue.

Following a tour of the school, Anne-Marie Trevelyan met the pupils who have written heartfelt and concerned letters to her regarding the damage being done to the rainforest in Indonesia.

These children had seen the play Running Wild on a school trip and were worried that farmers who produce palm oil are endangering a vital resource of planet Earth. Therefore, they were determined to raise awareness of the situation.

Mrs Trevelyan, MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, said: “I was overwhelmed to receive the letters earlier this year from such a dedicated and conscientious group of pupils.

“Their determination to stand up for our planet and our wonderful rainforests inspired me to work with them to tackle this issue, which affects us all.

“Palm-oil production has destroyed vast swathes of rainforest, severely endangered biodiversity and has left indigenous peoples impoverished and displaced.

“We must work together to provide farmers with the livelihoods and incentives to stop producing palm oil, which also carries serious health risks and save our precious rainforests.

“I am looking to set up an All-Party Parliamentary Group for Borneo Island to tackle this issue in Parliament and with the Government.

“I will also be raising this issue with the Indonesian Ambassador as engagement is key to progress on issues of international importance.”