MP Ian is in the pink for charity

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery is in the pink when it comes to charity.

He posed in the fetching shade to show his support to Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fund-raiser, wear it pink.

Thousands of people across the UK will add a splash of pink to their outfits on Friday, October 20, and raise vital funds for breast cancer research.

Mr Lavery, pictured with Sky News presenter and former Olympic gymnast Jacquie Beltrao, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, said: “Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. One in eight women will face it in their lifetime, and every year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“This is why I’m urging everyone in Wansbeck to take part in wear it pink on Friday, October 20.

“It’s such a fun and easy way to support Breast Cancer Now’s vital research, and help stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love.”

All you need to do to take part in the day is wear something pink, or hold a pink event at home, work or school, and make a donation to Breast Cancer Now.

The charity’s chief executive, Baroness Delyth Morgan, said: “We hope that by wearing pink, Mr Lavery will encourage his constituents in Wansbeck to get involved in their local community and help us fund life-saving research this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Visit wearitpink.org/2017 for further details, fund-raising ideas and how to register for your free fund-raising pack.