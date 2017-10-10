MP takes Post Office to task

Berwick-upon-Tweed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is taking up the concerns of constituents about Post Office services in rural areas, in particular where there have been closures.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “The situation as it currently stands is unacceptable. Rural services are at a major disadvantage compared to those in urban areas and it is making life difficult for residents right across north Northumberland.

“The Post Office has a duty to provide the services reliably and efficiently, and certainly by keeping to their word on promised mobile services.

“These services are vital to residents and businesses for all manner of day-to-day activities.

“I will be taking the Post Office to task about this and fighting for them to deliver a service that people deserve and can rely on.

“If anyone has any information about their local service then please share it with me so I build a wider picture of Post Office provision in our area.”