Much-publicised boards taken down

Following the core strategy withdrawal by Northumberland County Council, a group of Ponteland residents have decided to take down the Say No Boards.

At the height of the campaign opposing housing bids on green-belt land, there were more than 150 of them on display and they received national press coverage.

Ponteland Green Belt Group chairman Tony Noble said: “The submitted core strategy provided no protection whatsoever for Ponteland residents. No core strategy is better than what was put forward by the previous administration.

“We have every confidence that the new administration at County Hall are going to listen to residents; this is the start of the process.

“We are hopeful that we will have an adopted core strategy that will not destroy our community.

“As a vote of confidence in the new administration to do the ‘right thing’, residents have made the decision that now is the right time to take the boards down.

“Ponteland Green Belt Group will be closely monitoring the situation as we move through the review of the core strategy and the required public consultation process.”