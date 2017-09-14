Music and nibbles to launch café’s new bar

The new addition to Morpeth’s food and drink offering is opening its bar and lounge facility.

Both tomorrow and on Saturday, the upstairs area at Café Society in the Market Place will be hosting some live music to celebrate, with canapés and prosecco available to guests.

The bar, which offers a range of beer, wine and spirits in relaxed, intimate surroundings, will be open from 8pm between Wednesday and Sunday.

Cakes and bakes, speciality drinks, breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and early dinner is also available at Café Society, open from 9am seven days a week. For more information about what is happening tomorrow and on Saturday, call 01670 505155.