MyStreet app to be used across region

A mobile phone app which makes it easier for residents to report issues affecting their community is being rolled out across the region.

The mobile app, MyStreet Northumberland, was designed by the Safer Northumberland Partnership and Improving Croft and Cowpen Quay (ICCQ) following a pilot.

Residents can download the new app and use it to access information on a number of problems such as anti-social behaviour, noise, litter, street-lighting and roads all in one place.

From here, app users can access advice or report specific incidents to the council or, if they have information or concerns about crime and disorder where they live, they can access advice via the app or they can contact their local neighbourhood policing team directly.

Coun John Riddle, chairman of Safer Northumberland, said: “While Northumberland has low crime levels, we know there are issues that affect people’s quality of life and it’s important communities can easily access advice and report anything they’re worried about.

“The app has already been successful, being downloaded thousands of times in its first year, and we’re delighted it’s being rolled out by Northumbria Police to other local authorities in the area.”

The app is free to download on iPhone, Android, and Windows devices.