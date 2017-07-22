Naomi’s great joy at being back in business

An Ellington-based launderette business is up and running again after it was closed for more than four months as a result of a fire.

Naomi Sutherland, who opened the shop in May 2016, was left devastated when she found out the extent of the damage at the end of February.

Naomi Sutherland is delighted to back running her launderette business.

The nature of the cloth material in one of the dryers at The Mad Washer Woman Launderette meant that it had combusted and continued to produce flames even when the dryer went off and when she arrived at the unit, three fire engines were present as work continued to extinguish the fire.

She has thanked customers and the community for their support during the closure and she was delighted to re-open the shop in Warkworth Drive earlier this month.

Naomi said: “The business was doing really well and it surprised me how popular it was because people told me a launderette wouldn’t succeed in these times.

“So it was devastating to see that there was smoke and water damage to the entire shop.

The launderette suffered extensive smoke and water damage in February.

“As well as new machinery, I needed a new floor, ceiling and shop front, but now that I’ve re-opened, it’s great to see how lovely the launderette looks.

“This place is my baby and I worked so hard to get it open in the first place, so I couldn’t just walk away.

“Every time I visited after the fire to see the progress of the refurbishment, people came up to me with messages of good wishes and I’m very grateful for their support.

“The relief on re-opening day was enormous, particularly as I had no income while the shop was closed.”

The Amble resident added: “Things have gone well since then. Many of my old customers have returned and some new faces have also come through the door.”