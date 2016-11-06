National award for region’s arts project

Northern Print has been presented with the 2016 Biffa Award for Arts and Heritage.

The prizes were open to 170 projects that had been in receipt of Biffa Award grants over the past year, and 12 projects made the shortlist across four categories — Arts and Heritage, Community Life, Sport and Play.

Grants were made to support projects that benefit the community or the environment.

And the 2016 award ceremony celebrated the stories behind the projects.

The Northern Print team was thrilled to be shortlisted in the Arts and Heritage category alongside The Lowry Centre in Salford, Sheppey Entertainment Association in Kent, and Green’s Windmill Trust in Nottingham.

Whitley Bay’s Rockcliff Rugby Club was also on the shortlist at the Biffa Awards.