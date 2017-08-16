National award joy at the double for brewery

A Northumberland brewery has achieved further award success.

Anarchy Brew Co was the winner of the UK Best Pale Ale and UK Best IPA categories of the World Beers Awards, organised by Paragraph Publishing Ltd, with its Urban Assault and Anti-Venom drinks respectively.

This follows on from the accolades achieved by its Sublime Chaos product – including the Best Stout in the UK and Europe title at the same awards in 2015.

Urban Assault and Anti-Venom will now go through to the Best in World awards. The winners will be announced at the end of September.

Widdrington couple Dawn and Simon Miles established the brewery at the Whitehouse Farm Centre site, near Stannington, in January 2012.

Originally concentrating on a small number of cask conditioned ales, its range has grown dramatically and it now makes more than 20 different beers.

Mrs Miles said: “It’s brilliant to receive such prestigious awards like this, especially as they are both really hard categories to win.

“They also give the brewery more credibility in the industry.”

These beers and others will be available at the latest Beer Bash with Longhorns Barbecue at the brewery on Saturday from noon to midnight. Admission is free.

There will be music from Green Day tribute band Green Days and Stephen Docherty, who covers various genres, and those who go along can also try the human table football five-a-side inflatable game.

Anarchy started this seasonal event last October and there will be four of them in total this year.

“The Beer Bash is like an open day for the brewery and we take the opportunity to show customers our facilities.

“Members of the public can come along to enjoy a few beers and good music and camping is available at the site if they want to stay for the whole night.”

The business has also been chosen by holiday rentals site HolidayLettings.co.uk (owned by TripAdvisor) as one of the final 14 competitors in the running to be named the UK’s Most Popular Brewery.

People can vote for it until midnight tomorrow at https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/vote-uks-popular-brewery

The winner will be announced next week.

Anarchy Brew Co has grown each year since it was established and it has upped production by 40 per cent over the last 12 months.

Mrs Miles added: “We have wanted to grow the business organically and things are going really well at the moment.

“Our customers know they are going to receive high-quality beers from us and they can rely on us to get the products to them every week.”