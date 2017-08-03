New auction house at familiar Morpeth venue

Have your say

The former Louis Johnson Auctioneers in Bridge Street, Morpeth, has been taken over by Graham and Kathryn Trueman.

Kathryn’s son, well known local photographer Adam Barr, is also involved in the new venture – called Northumberland Auction House.

The first sale is this Saturday, with viewings of the lots today and tomorrow.

They include a limited edition numbered Picasso print, pictured above, a rare Royal Doulton Pierette figurine and Fred the Ted, a vintage golden plush teddy bear.

Adam said: “This has been a family dream for many years and when the building became available, we took the plunge.

“As we are well-known in the area, we have been flooded with interest and already have over 500 lots – an eclectic mix of the old and new.”

Veteran auctioneer John Hayes will conduct the sale in the saleroom that will be familiar to many. Monthly auctions are planned, with free valuations by appointment.

For more information, call 01670 517111 or visit www.northumberlandauctionhouse.com