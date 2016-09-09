New base for women’s group

Morpeth Town WI

After two years of membership growth Morpeth Town WI is moving to a new venue at St Aidan’s Church Hall, Shields Road, in Stobhill.

Club President Sarah Scarlett said: “We have enjoyed two years of membership growth, with new members joining from right across the Morpeth area.

“We have outgrown our current venue and we spent time searching for a venue that would accommodate our needs when we have a speaker, meetings and social events. We are delighted to be able to be able to use St Adian’s Church Hall.

“The facilities are excellent and we are looking forward to our first meeting in our new home on Monday, September 12, at 7.30pm.

“Following our summer break, our September meeting is a social evening catch-up, which provides the perfect opportunity for new members and guests to get to know one another.

“We have a full programme of meetings planned up to April that is both varied and interesting.”

Nationally WI members selected two new campaigning mandates at the National Federation of Women’s Institutes’ (NFWI) annual meeting in Brighton.

They elected to call for appropriate care in hospitals for people with dementia by asking the Government and NHS to provide facilities to enable carers to stay with people with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia who have been admitted.

The WI also calls on all supermarkets to sign up to a voluntary agreement to avoid food waste, passing surplus food on to charities, thus helping to address the issue of increasing food poverty in the UK.

Along with other local WI groups we will be supporting, campaigning and raising awareness of these two important issues. This will be alongside other strong existing campaigns, such as increasing organ donation, action on climate change, calling for more midwives and saving honeybees.

To find out more about Morpeth Town WI, come along to our meetings, which are the second Monday of the month, at 7.30pm.