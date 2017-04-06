New bus service for town

The new Morpeth T1 bus came into operation this week.

Northumberland County Council has worked in partnership with PCL Travel to deliver the service, which will provide regular journeys between Morpeth Bus Station and the St George’s development. It will also serve Lancaster Park, Northgate Hospital, Stobhill Grange and the railway station.

Janice Rose, economic and inclusion policy manager at the county council, said: “The service will offer a real enhancement to the existing public transport provision in Morpeth.”