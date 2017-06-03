New chairman at health champion

Healthwatch Northumberland, the independent champion for people who use health and social-care services in the county, has welcomed a new chairman of the board.

David Thompson, from Corbridge, is a former head of Haydon Bridge High School and non-executive director of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

He joins Healthwatch Northumberland, which is delivered by Adapt (NE) and one of 152 Healthwatch organisations in England, in its fifth year of operation. It works to ensure that people’s voices are heard by the Government and those running services.

David said: “These may be challenging times for health and social care nationally, but we are lucky that the picture in Northumberland is generally very good.

“Feedback from our last annual survey showed that more than 90 per cent of people in the county rate the care they have received in the last 12 months as either satisfactory, good or excellent.

“Of course, there is always room for improvement and areas where things don’t work quite so well.

“With a newly formed staff team and board, local communities can be assured that we at Healthwatch Northumberland will continue to do all we can to work positively with our health and social-care partners to ensure the people of the county are at the heart of the services provided.”

The organisation also offers a signposting service, helping people find out what services are available to them.