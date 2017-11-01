New council chief executive announced

The new chief executive of Northumberland County Council has been unveiled.

Daljit Lally OBE, who was the interim chief executive following the departure of previous chief executive Steve Mason in May, was confirmed in her new role at a meeting of the full council today.

Following a formal interview and selection process, Daljit was appointed to the post and brings with her a wealth of experience.

Daljit has worked in a number of senior roles across different business settings, ranging from the petroleum industry and care homes to the NHS and local government.

Speaking about her appointment, Daljit said: “It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to be appointed as chief executive of the county council and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with all of the dedicated and professional staff, who go above and beyond to support our communities across Northumberland.”

Alongside her CEO role, Daljit will continue in her position of executive director of delivery with Northumbria Healthcare. This dual role is the first of its kind in England.

Daljit specialises in developing and delivering integrated care services, working closely with elected members, health professionals, academic organisations and local communities to develop and implement policy and services to help residents live independent, successful lives.

She holds an MBA from Durham University and in January 2016 she received an OBE for services to the community by integrating health and social care.

Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We’re delighted to confirm Daljit as chief executive.

“She brings with her a wealth of skills, experience and an in-depth knowledge of the council and our vision to take Northumberland forward over the next few years.”