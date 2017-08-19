New development’s progress from above

Aerial photography has been released by Story Homes which shows the progress being made on its Oakland Park scheme in Morpeth.

The new images show the first properties to be completed on the development – including the recently-opened show home – and the work under way to build the rest of the 39 houses.

Story Homes chose the North East as the first region in the UK to feature its Signature range homes, with Morpeth selected as the best location in which to launch the premium range.

Oakland Park, next to The Dell to the north of the town, includes eight different house types – a mixture of four and five-bedroom detached homes, designed just for this development.

Gillian Bell, sales manager at Story Homes, said: “It’s fantastic to see Oakland Park captured from the sky for the first time – the images really show how spacious these family homes are.

“We are very proud of the work that has been done so far to bring this landmark development to life and look forward to seeing it continue to evolve over the next year.

“We are pleased to have our show home open now, enabling us to showcase the high specification included as standard at Oakland Park – it’s really quite unique.”

