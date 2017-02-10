New digital signs at Morpeth bus station should make life easier for travellers, amid efforts to provide real-time travel information across the North East.

New, larger, real-time display screens have replaced old ones on all eight stands at the bus station as part of a Gateway project that is making improvements to public transport facilities in the town.

Morpeth Bus Station is owned by Sanderson Arcade and the company has been working with Northumberland County Council and Nexus on the project. Nexus is coordinating the roll-out of new real-time information displays across the whole region on behalf of local councils and the North East Combined Authority (NECA), a £260,000 project supported by the Local Growth Fund.

Coun Ian Lindley is Northumberland County Council’s representative on the Gateway project group. He said: "It is great to see these new display screens installed - providing much more clear information for passengers.

"In order to encourage as many people as possible to benefit from public transport, it is imperative that seeing important information about services is as easy and accessible as possible. These screens as larger and benefit from the most up-to-date technology."

Coun Nick Forbes, transport lead for the NECA, added: "We want it to be as easy and convenient as possible for people to use public transport in the North East. This regional project is delivering new digital display boards, like those now in place at Morpeth Bus Station, at key locations so that passengers can benefit from up-to-the-minute service information."

As part of the Morpeth Gateway project, work is also planned at the town's railway station to improve services for passengers there.