New era at fruit and veg shop

Morpeth Mayor Nic Best officially launched the new era for a fruit and veg shop in the town centre.

The new owners of the E Price business, which has been in the town since 1876, are Linda Bright and her husband, Steve.

The shop is offering a new order service of fruit and vegetables for collection or delivery in the Morpeth area.

Order forms for timings will be available in early November.

For more information, call 01670 512666.

Linda, who has worked at E Price for eight years, said: “It was a very exciting opportunity for us to take on the business.

“I would like to welcome our new customers and thank all our existing customers and hope for their continued support.

“We also do fruit and veg baskets to order for presents and raffle prizes.

“I’m grateful to Coun Best for coming along to officially launch the shop under its new ownership.

“A good range of independent shops and traders helps to keep the high street alive and we will hopefully be increasing our supply offering to other Morpeth businesses.”

She also praised her staff for helping with the transition – including Christine Johnson, who has worked at E Price for 36 years and Amanda Little, who has worked there for 26 years.

The previous owner of the business was Alan Smith.