New full team members for mountain rescue team

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) finished the year by welcoming three new full team members and congratulating a further eight for achieving a casualty care qualification.

Stuart King, Cameron Williams and Mark Linsley each had to undergo six months as a trainee member – learning how the team operates and the skills required.

From left, NNPMRT team leader Iain Nixon and new full team members Stuart King, Mark Linsley and Cameron Williams.

The training is then consolidated over a further six months and this includes attending call-outs as a probationary member.

The trio also needed to be assessed as competent in all of the core skills required before they became full team members.

In addition, eight team members were examined for the Mountain Rescue Casualty Care qualification last month at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) training centre in Gateshead.

They were examined by medical professionals from both the NEAS and Great North Air Ambulance Service, with all eight displaying an exceptional level of care.

These mountain rescue casualty carers are insured to undertake a number of procedures over and above normal first aid while on duty with the team, including the administration of pain relief to casualties.

NNPMRT members cover an area that includes the whole of Northumberland.