New inspector for urban area of Morpeth

A police officer who started her career with Northumbria in Morpeth in 1993 has returned to the town as a neighbourhood inspector.

The team covering the urban area of Morpeth and all of Ashington – the rural parts of Morpeth comes under Inspector Liz Hall – is now being led by Insp Sue Fryer.

She has worked as a detective, sergeant and detective sergeant in Blyth and Cramlington and other parts of the force area.

For 10 years, she specialised in protecting vulnerable people, managing sex offenders and dealing with victims of child abuse in North Tyneside and Northumberland.

After being promoted to inspector, she worked in 24/7 response at North Tyneside and with her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, helping to inspect how forces nationally deal with vulnerability, before moving to her new role.

Insp Fryer said: “I’m thrilled to be back working in this area. I have an enthusiastic and experienced team of officers who are keen to serve the community and I’m looking forward to getting to know local people, businesses and partners at local authorities and other organisations.

“My main priorities are safeguarding people, particularly those who are vulnerable, reducing crime and disorder and working with communities to make the area a safer place in which to live.”

She added: “I aim to get out and about with my officers to speak to people and I would ask if you do see us, please take a moment to stop and say hello.

“It is important we are aware of community issues to fully understand our policing priorities.

“I hope to increase opportunities for our communities to engage with us and help make a difference and would encourage people to contact us via social media or attend local authority PACT meetings and local community forums where you are welcome to have a ‘cuppa with a coppa’.”