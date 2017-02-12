New nursery specialises in additional needs children

A new venture that provides inclusive nursery education to children aged between three and five has started in Pegswood.

Although open to all, SEND to Learn specialises in children with additional needs – with care and education individualised to provide all pupils with the best opportunities for development.

It is based at Pegswood Children’s Centre, a purpose-built nursery facility consisting of a main indoor learning area with bespoke ‘wet play’ space, an additional specialised indoor learning area, creative social space, outdoor learning spaces, a reading snug and a custom-made sensory space.

Manager Kath Dickinson said: “Our unique selling point is the fact that our staff have extensive knowledge and experience, which is backed up by masters and doctorate-level degrees. Our unique approach to learning is built upon the best aspects of special-education-needs education and early-years education and childcare.

“We operate as a social enterprise, meaning the majority of our profits go back into SEND to Learn for its continued development, improvement and expansion.

“This means we only charge £16 per three-hour session, with some funded places available.

Pictured, from left, are nursery practitioner Dawn Parker, deputy manager Sarah Dickinson, Kath Dickinson and nursery practitioner Faye Robertson, with youngster Kiara Reed.

For more details about the nursery, call 07514 723655 or email info@sendtolearn.co.uk