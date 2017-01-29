New polytunnel planned for horticulture project

A community horticulture project in Morpeth is going from strength to strength, as plans are now in place to grow its facilities.

Growing for Green in Stobhill provides volunteers with experience, qualifications and fun, all while doing something really useful for their local area.

And now a new polytunnel is planned beside the Community Link shop on Shields Road along with raised beds, community gardens and seating on church land opposite.

The project is a partnership between Stobhill Community Link, the iLearn – employability specialists – and a team at St Aidan’s Church.

Key features so far include a community allotment and a room that is used for horticultural training.

One of the participants, local resident Brian Pill, and Northumberland county councillor for the Stobhill ward, Ian Lindley, are planning to erect a polytunnel so that further planting and growing can take place in this location.

Lesley Tweddle and Fliss Tunnard are working together to develop the Growing for Green project and Lesley said: “The group is about doing practical work together, having fun and learning key horticultural skills.

“As well as the pleasure of growing such useful produce, it is also ideal for people who may be seeking experience and work in horticulture, or many other areas, as references and qualifications will be achieved if desired.”

Fliss, from St Aidan’s Church, added: “It is great to be able to bring people together like this and make our resources available for community use.

“St Aidan’s Beacon Centre has activities for all ages and this is a great addition. Who doesn’t like fresh food – especially home grown?”

Coun Lindley said: “It is great to be able to support projects like this, both with physical work and through financial support from my council member’s funds, especially as it is right on my doorstep and that of many residents.

“The community built the training room together and in addition, we will build the polytunnel, raised beds and future features.

“They will massively benefit individual people pursuing their own life goals and therefore the community as a whole.”