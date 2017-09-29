New priest-in-charge for Mitford and Hebron parishes

The former vicar of Saint Michael’s Anglican church in Paris has swapped the Champs-Elysées for the green pastures of Northumberland.

Canon Alyson Lamb, pictured right, has taken up a new role as part-time priest-in-charge to the parishes of Mitford and Hebron.

Born and brought up in Newcastle, she read modern languages at Oxford and spent more than 20 years in the business world – working in international television production, public relations and management consultancy – before becoming a Christian and going on to train for ordination in Cambridge.

In addition to serving at churches in Paris and York, she was vicar of a large church in Eastbourne and was made a Canon of Chichester Cathedral in 2012.

Of her new post, she said: “I’m thrilled to be back in the North East and based in this fantastic area.

“It’s a real honour to serve two parishes that have been so much-loved and so well-led over the years.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in the local Deanery – there’s an exciting vision for co-operating in projects to make a difference to the spiritual and social life of the area.”

She was licensed on September 20 by The Right Rev Bishop of Newcastle, Christine Hardman, pictured left.