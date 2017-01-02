New programme to help business growth

A new service that aims to create 131 new jobs over the next three years across the county will be launched next month.

The £1.3million Business Northumberland programme will be delivered by a team of three specialist business growth advisers within Arch.

They will be able to provide companies and traders with one-to-one support to help them understand their needs and implement an action plan to achieve their growth aspirations.

For this programme, the money has come from its own funds and match funding of £698,599 received from the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.

Coun Dave Ledger, chairman of Arch, said: “We are excited to welcome the team of business growth advisers to Arch. They will be a great asset in supporting and growing businesses throughout Northumberland to realise their potential.”

Business Northumberland will be open to qualifying businesses across Northumberland and will include access to a bespoke and innovative website at its core. There will also be some subject specific workshops and events.

For more information and to register your interest, call one of the business growth advisers in the new year: Dionne Clark – who covers south east and central Northumberland – on 01670 528498, James Holloway (north area) on 01670 719911 or Chris Dawson (west area) on 01670 719911.