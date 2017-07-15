New recruits join rescue team

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team has welcomed five new full team members.

The new recruits are Ninette Edwards, Steve Montgomery, Rob Andrew, David Manson and James Higgins. To become a full team member, each had to undergo six months as a trainee learning how the team operates and the skills required.

This training is then consolidated over a further half-a-year, attending call-outs as a probationary member, before being assessed as competent in all the core skills required to achieve full team member status.

It costs the team around £2,500 to equip each member with the personal protective equipment required to keep them safe while attending search and rescue missions.

The team was activated five times during June, albeit without requiring a full team deployment.