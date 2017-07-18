New round of firm’s communities fund

Charities and community groups in Northumberland are invited to apply for up to £2,000 through the E.ON Energising Communities Fund.

To be eligible for the funding, organisations must submit a request that supports activities which help bring about a reduction in their own energy use, generate energy from a renewable source or provide energy efficiency advice for local residents.

Suzanne Doxey, community relations manager at E.ON, said: “It’s really exciting to be launching a new round of our Energising Communities Fund.

“We offer smarter and sustainable solutions to our customers and so it’s great to be able to support community groups and charities that would like to become more sustainable, but don’t always have the funds to be able to progress with their plans.

“Since launching our fund in 2013, we’ve given more than £100,000 to over 65 community groups nationwide to fund energy-related projects.

“Schools can also apply and Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth is among those that have benefitted from the fund.

“It now has draught-free classrooms thanks to a grant of £710, which was used to fund the installation of draught excluding screens in five early years classrooms.”

The deadline for applications is Monday, August 7.

For the fund’s full terms and conditions and to access the application form, visit www.eonenergy.com/About-eon/Community/energising-communities-fund