New speed limit outside school after calls for action

A 20mph speed limit has been introduced outside Stannington First School following safety concerns raised by parents, teachers and local councillors.

As well as the new signage, pupils have been involved in a competition to design a symbol and slogan to promote safe driving.

The winning designs have been included on a banner that is on display outside of the school, which is located on Church Road.

It has worked closely with local county councillor Eileen Armstrong, Stannington Parish Council, Northumbria Police and Northumberland County Council to secure the new speed limit.

Coun Armstrong said: “Stannington First School is very close to the road.

“Parents and teachers were becoming increasingly concerned about the speed of the traffic in the vicinity of the school and justifiably so. The introduction of the new speed restriction by the council makes Church Road a safer place for everyone.”

Plans are also in place to introduce double yellow lines and keep clear signs outside and around the school.