New trail opens at Northumberland attraction for Christmas

A new wintry quest, created by award-winning theatre company Unfolding Theatre and visual artist Bethan Maddocks, has opened at a Northumberland tourist attraction today.

Winter Quest: the Frost of Forgetfulness is a trail for families at Woodhorn, Ashington, and participants need to follow the route, collect clues and solve mysteries for a magical, memorable surprise.

Bethan Maddocks' installation. Picture by Richard Kenworthy

The 5th Ashington Brownies were one of the groups invited to Woodhorn to road test the Winter Quest yesterday before it opened to the public and the group helped Unfolding Theatre director Annie Rigby to map out the trail.

Theatre-maker Ruth Johnson has been working with young people at Leading Link in Bedlington to create a short film which will be shown at the end of Coal Town at Woodhorn as part of the trail.

As part of the event, and following a series of workshops at Woodhorn in the October half-term, people of all ages from across south-east Northumberland shared their stores and designs to inspire a large-scale memory box for the event.

The Frost of Forgetfulness Winter Quest runs from today to Friday, starting at 10am, with last entry at 3pm. Admission is free, no advanced booking required. Allow an hour to complete the quest.

The Winter Quest is part of a busy winter programme at Woodhorn, including skating and Meet Father Christmas. For more information and to book tickets for skating or to meet Father Christmas, visit the Woodhorn website.