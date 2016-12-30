New Year weekend pharmacy times

The following pharmacies in the Morpeth and Ponteland area are open over the New Year weekend.

For out-of-hours advice, ring 111.

Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth: New Year’s Eve, 9am-2pm, 3pm-5.3pm; Monday, January 2, 10am-4pm.

Boots, The Broadway, Darras Hall: New Year’s Eve, 8am-noon, 2pm-4pm. Boots, The Precinct, Hadston: New Year’s Eve, 9am-1pm.

Boots, Market Place, Morpeth: New Year’s Eve, 9am-11.30am.

Health Hut Pharmacy, Abbey Meadows, Kirkhill: New Year’s Eve, 9am-4pm.

Lynemouth Pharmacy, West Market Street, Lynemouth: New Year’s Eve, 9am-5pm.

Parklands Chemists, Merton Way, Ponteland: New Year’s Eve, 9am-3.05pm.

Taylor’s Pharmacy, Brewery Lane, Main Street, Ponteland: New Year’s Eve, 8.30am-12.30pm.