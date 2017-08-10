Next meeting of local area council in Morpeth

The next meeting of the new Castle Morpeth Local Area Council takes place on Monday, at 4pm, in the Council Chamber at County Hall.

Some meetings deal with other matters, but this month’s meeting is solely for planning.

Plans to build an agricultural shed in the open countryside in the established green belt to the west of Ponteland look set to be approved. The application is for a 24m by 28m building, on land south-west of Westcotes, Milbourne.

A bid to extend the training facility at Pegswood Fire Station is set for the go-ahead. The proposal includes a total of six containers to be placed on top of the existing six in order to provide a second floor to the hot fire breathing apparatus training facility.

A retrospective change of use from a petrol station to a car wash at the Lynemouth Service Station site is recommended for approval, despite the parish council ‘objecting in the strongest possible terms’. The site was a petrol station, however, this use ceased more than 20 years ago with recent use being a retail shop upon the land.

A bid to alter the house types on a previously-approved housing development on land west of Rose Hill, in Great Whittington, is recommended for the green light at Monday’s Castle Morpeth Local Area Council meeting.