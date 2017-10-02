Night roadworks on busy Morpeth roads over the next few days

Scheduled works on highways will be taking place in Morpeth this week, although they are happening at night to minimise disruption.

As part of phases two and three of the Morpeth Cycleway scheme, there will be further work on and around the Mafeking roundabout – between Shields Road and Castle Bank.

This will include upgrading road markings.

Work will take place between 7pm and 6am and will be done under two-way traffic lights. It is due to start this evening (Monday) and take up to a week.

Northumberland County Council is also going to repair and resurface the road from the mini-roundabout to the north of Telford Bridge, east to the traffic lights outside St George’s Church.

There will be a partial closure of the road, two-way traffic lights and a diversion around the town when required.

Work is due to start tomorrow evening and take up to three nights. It will be the same hours of operation as the other work – 7pm to 6am.

In addition, there will also be footpath improvements under the railway bridge on Shields Road.

This is not part of the cycle scheme, but the council is taking the opportunity to carry out this work at the same time to avoid further disruption in the future.

The Morpeth Cycleway scheme itself is part of wider work throughout the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) area to improve sustainable travel options at key transport gateways.

The approaches to Morpeth station were identified as a location where infrastructure for cyclists should be improved and the scheme also aims to help pedestrians and other road users on the Stobhill approach to Morpeth.

It is being implemented by the council and has been funded by through the North East LEP from the Local Growth Fund, part of the North East Growth Deal.