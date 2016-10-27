Nissan joy as Sunderland plant gets TWO new models

Nissan is to build TWO new models at its Sunderland plant.

The car giant announced after its Executive Committee meeting today that it will produce the next Qashqai and add production of the next X-Trail model at Sunderland.

A Nissan logo, as the company launches the second generation Qashqai, at the Nissan plant in Sunderland, where the workforce is set to increase to more than 7,000 for the first time. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2014. The plant makes a car every 61 seconds and exports the Qashqai, Nissan's best-selling model in Europe, to 132 countries around the world. See PA story INDUSTRY Nissan. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Nissan’s decision follows the U.K. government’s commitment to ensure that the Sunderland plant remains competitive. As a result, Nissan will increase its investment in Sunderland, securing and sustaining the jobs of more than 7,000 workers at the plant.

“I am pleased to announce that Nissan will continue to invest in Sunderland,” said Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of Nissan.

"Our employees there continue to make the plant a globally competitive powerhouse, producing high-quality, high-value products every day.

"The support and assurances of the U.K. government enabled us to decide that the next-generation Qashqai and X-Trail will be produced at Sunderland. I welcome British Prime Minister Theresa May’s commitment to the automotive industry in Britain and to the development of an overall industrial strategy."

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "This is fantastic news for the UK economy, the people of the North East as well as the automotive industry and its supply chain.

"The UK automotive sector has had a remarkable year - exporting over one million cars around the world and today's announcement underlines the confidence in the sector.

"The fact Nissan have not only made a long-term commitment to build the next generation Qashqai and Xtrail at Sunderland, but decided to upgrade their factory to a super-plant, manufacturing over 600,000 cars a year, is proof of the strength of the sector.

"This is thanks to our highly-skilled workforce, long-term investment in new technology and innovation and the strong partnership between government and industry as we develop together our industrial strategy."

Nissan’s Sunderland plant opened in 1986 and has produced almost nine million cars since.

One in three British cars is produced in Sunderland, which is the UK’s largest car plant of all time. In addition, 80% of production from Sunderland is exported to more than 130 international markets.

More than two million Qashqai’s have been built in Sunderland in less than 10 years. In addition to the 7,000 direct employees at Sunderland, the plant supports a further 28,000 British automotive supply chain jobs. To date, Nissan has invested more than £3.7 billion in Sunderland.