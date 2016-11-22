Northumberland flooding latest updates: As it happens

Heavy rain is causing disruption throughout Northumberland this morning. Keep checking for latest news.

1.15pm: Rothbury - Coun Steven Bridgett posted on Facebook: ‘Rowhope and Trows burns still rising in the Upper Coquet Valley.

Flooding near the sawmill on Alnwick Moor. Picture by Jane Coltman

Here is the latest data from the gauging stations on the Coquet. The stations at Shilmoor and Alwinton usually give a good indication what will occur in Rothbury 4-5 hours down the line. Levels expected to peak between 4 & 5pm.’

11.32am: Standing water and some flooding reported at the bottom of Beal Bank, Warkworth, and The Wynd, Amble.

11.30am: Household waste site at Berwick is closed temporarily due to high winds.

11.05am: Chatton is reportedly cut off, with all five routes out of the village blocked by flood water.

10.20am: A1 Felton bypass northbound: Both lanes are impassible outside GA Smith. Work is taking place with Northumberland County Council and Highways North East to clear.

10.20am: Whittingham C of E Primary School has been closed today due to flooding on the route to school.

10.20am: B6344 closed at Thrum Mill due to river flooding the road. It is expected to be closed for most of the day.

10.20am: Train lines reopen at Alnmouth, but there is still disruption.

7.45am: Howling Lane, Alnwick, flooded outside old Duchess’s High School.

7.30am: Virgin Trains announces on Twitter: All lines blocked between #Newcastle and #Berwick due to flooding,

7am: Northumbria Police provides an update after a night of heavy rain, detailing a number of road closures.