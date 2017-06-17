Northumberland folk receive Queen’s Birthday Honours

People from Northumberland are among those receiving royal recognition today.

They join famous names and national heroes on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2017.

Zoe Frais, from Alnwick, receives a British Empire Medal for services to young people and the community in Alnwick.

A retired social worker who lives in Alnwick, she is a trustee of HospiceCare North Northumberland and a former director of Alnwick Young People’s Association.

Also awarded the BEM is Hugh Tulip, from Alnwick, who is honoured for services to cricket and the community.

Bethan Zoe Hardy, who hails from Morpeth and is headteacher of Herbert Thompson Primary School in Cardiff, is made an MBE.

Among the North East business people honoured are Louise Hunter, director of corporate affairs at Northumbrian Water Group, who is made an MBE for services to business practice and corportate responsibility; and Paul Liversidge, chief operating officer of the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, who receives the Queen’s Ambulance Medal.

The list also includes famous names, like pop star Ed Sheeran, and Judy Murray, mother of tennis star Andy Murray. Comedian Billy Connolly was given a knighthood and actress Julie Walters was made a dame.