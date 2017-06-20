Northumberland gears up for tourist season

Extra verge cutting and weed spraying is getting under way as Northumberland gears up for the main tourist season.

The county council is drafting in extra resources over the coming weeks to carry out additional grass cutting along highway verges.

It says the work will ensure that vegetation does not restrict visibility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, along with improving the look of the area.

As well as bringing in more staff, the council is leasing two more tractors with special cutting equipment over the summer.

Weed growth on pavements and kerb edges is an on-going problem across towns and villages in the county, especially during periods of warm wet weather when weeds grow very quickly. Extra weed spraying is being done on pavements and kerb edges.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “One of our priorities as a new administration is to improve the condition of the road network and invest in improvements that benefit everyone.

“Our county brings in millions in tourism each year and it’s important our streets and highways are well maintained, both for safety and the overall look and feel of the place.

“We’re committed to reversing the previous administration’s cost cutting on highway verge maintenance and weed control and have taken immediate steps to improve these key areas of activity to ensure Northumberland is looking its best ahead of the main tourist season.”