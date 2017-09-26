Northumberland is lowest-emitting county in the UK

Northumberland emits less carbon dioxide than any other county, producing minus seven of tonnes of CO₂ per person.

Recent analysis from vehicle finance provider, Moneybarn, has mapped out the highest and lowest emitting regions in the UK as the nation prepares to implement new pollution taxes in October and plans to ban all new petrol and diesel cars from 2040 have been announced.

The analysis was based on statistics from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy on emissions per capita.

Northumberland is the lowest emitter in the UK both in terms of the tonnes of CO₂ produced per person and its total CO2 emissions.

Due to the conversion of a large industrial power station from generating electricity for its own use to exporting electricity to National Grid users, the county’s emission reduced by 261 per cent between 2005 and 2015. The county also has on and offshore windfarms.

The analysis also showed an imbalance across the UK. For example, North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire produce over three times the emissions of larger areas like the West Midlands and Greater Manchester.

Surprisingly, Cornwall was the fourth highest emitting county, perhaps due to having fewer green transport initiatives in more built-up areas. Transportation contributes to 27 per cent of Cornwall’s total emissions – the highest of any sector in the county.

Earlier this year, the increasing toxicity of London’s air saw the first very high pollution warning for the city and much of the regulating legislation focuses on the capital. This is possibly why Greater London is now the third lowest emitting county per capita. The transport system in particular, is being developed with green initiatives including; low emission bus zones, zero emissions taxis and electric buses.

Similar to London, Greater Manchester (seventh on the list of lowest emitters) and the West Midlands (eighth lowest) have both introduced a variety of transport initiatives in recent years focused on becoming carbon neutral.

Simon Bayley, sales and marketing director of Moneybarn, said: “The development of sustainable, energy-efficient transport networks in the UK will be a huge step towards reducing emissions. Although our analysis has shown that the spread of innovation remains mixed, there are signs in regions such as Greater London, Manchester and the West Midlands that effective strategies are being introduced and making a positive impact.”