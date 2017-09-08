Northumberland tax fraudster must repay £157,000

A Northumberland businessman, who was jailed for tax fraud, faces selling his sea-front property in Beadnell, Land Rovers, and other assets, to repay the money he stole.

Daron Carr, 49, of Woodlands, Ponteland, was given a three year prison sentence for evading VAT and income tax after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in April 2016.

Yesterday, a court ruled that Carr, who was also disqualified from being a company director for eight years, must now hand over £157,000 he made from his crimes within six months, or spend another 18 months behind bars and still owe the money.

Diccon Wood, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Carr deliberately set out to steal taxpayers’ money so he could buy luxury items beyond his means. Now he must repay his criminal proceeds.

“We will ensure tax fraudsters pay back the money they steal from the honest majority. They cannot be allowed to take funding from our public services to fund lavish lifestyles. Anyone with information about tax fraud should contact the HMRC Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

HMRC investigators found Carr, who was the company director for his interior fittings business, D Carr Interiors, lied about his income and fraudulently charged VAT to pocket £407,530 between 2011 and 2014.

He now might have to sell a house he owns in Beadnell, a property in Morpeth, and two Land Rovers, after a court ordered him to hand over the money.