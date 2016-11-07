A Northumbrian evening is being held in Newton on the Moor later this month.

The event, hosted by Alnwick Pipers Society, will see the Windy Gyle Band perform with Jimmy Little and the pipers at the village’s Jubilee Hall on Saturday, November 12.

The evening includes a supper and there will also be a bar and raffle on the night.

The evening concert is expected to be popular and people are advised to book tickets, which are £7, by contacting 01665 711977 or emailing g.prentice@btconnect.com in advance.