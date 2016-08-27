Images of Yesteryear

Image of yesteryear, Lynemouth and District Arthritis Care committee

There were celebrations at Lynemouth and District Arthritis Care 25 years ago. Pictured are some of the committee members, but what had they achieved?

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

