Images of Yesteryear

Image of yesteryear, Arthritis and rheumatism stall, Town Hall, Morpeth

Image of yesteryear, Arthritis and rheumatism stall, Town Hall, Morpeth

0
Have your say

This fund-raising stall was set up in Morpeth Town Hall 25 years ago in aid of arthritis and rheumatism support.

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

Back to the top of the page