Images of Yesteryear

Image of yesteryear, Morpeth firemen walk for charity

Image of yesteryear, Morpeth firemen walk for charity

0
Have your say

These Morpeth firefighters took on a walk for charity 25 years ago. Were you involved in the challenge yourself, or do you have any information about the event, or perhaps you know some of those pictured?

If you have a tale to tell about any of the featured photographs from 25 years ago or can identify the people pictured, please contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk

Back to the top of the page